Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa are each questionable for the Toronto Raptors' matchup Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, while O.G. Anunoby remains out, TSN's Josh Lewenberg tweets.

None of the three players practised with the team on Monday.

Trent missed Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons with a left calf strain.

The 24-year-old played almost 39 and a half minutes during the Raptors' loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday where he registered 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 18.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 50 games this season.

Achiuwa, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain, played 33:03 in Sunday's 119-118 victory, registering 11 points and 11 rebounds. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-best 10.4 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Anunoby has not played since Jan. 27 as he continues to battle a wrist injury. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.9 points per game in his sixth season with the Raptors.

Toronto sits 27-31 entering play Monday, good for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.