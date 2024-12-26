Gavin McKenna, Easton Cowan, Luca Pinelli and Matthew Schaefer scored and goaltender Carter George was perfect in net as Canada shut out Finland 4-0 on Day 1 at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships.

McKenna, 17, opened the scoring with 51 seconds remaining in the first frame as he cleaned up the rebound and dangled to beat Finland's Petteri Rimpinen for Canada's first goal of the tournament.

Cowan made it a 2-0 game just over five minutes into the second period when Finland failed to clear the zone and Cowan skated to take the puck and beat Rimpinen clean on the blocker side.

Pinelli scored the third goal of the game late in the third period, taking a pass from defenceman Caden Price to beat Rimpinen.

Schaefer iced the game with an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left in the third period.

George turned aside all 31 shots he faced while Rimpinen made 38 saves in the loss.

Canada went 0-for-2 on the man advantage while Finland failed to score on their three power plays.

Canada plays again on Friday night as they face Latvia in Group A action.