Team Canada faced plenty of criticism for an underwhelming preliminary round performance. Gavin McKenna didn't mind it.

"It doesn't really get to me," the 17-year-old winger said. "It kind of fuels me a little bit."

McKenna took a peek at the social media discourse after Canada's 4-1 loss to the United States on New Year's Eve.

"It's definitely fuel for sure," the Medicine Hat Tigers phenom said. "You got some people in our own country doubting us, so just want to prove them wrong."

The margin for error is now gone as Canada gets set to face Czechia on Thursday in a do-or-die quarter-final.

"It's something you dream of as a kid," McKenna said. "You watch the quarter-finals and Team Canada [growing up] so to play in it is pretty special."

It can lead to special moments. Two years ago in Halifax, Connor Bedard scored an overtime goal for the ages to beat Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Canada went on to win the gold medal in Halifax with Dylan Guenther scoring in overtime against Czechia. It was sweet revenge after Czechia had beat Canada on Boxing Day.

"There's a bit of a rivalry starting," Mckenna said. "We play them a lot, so it's going to be a big one. There's going to be lots of eyes on this game obviously so we're ready and we're hungry."

McKenna, who is a distant cousin of Bedard through marriage, is hungry to get back on the scoresheet. The native of Whitehorse, Yukon opened the scoring for Canada on Boxing Day, but hasn't produced a point since. This three-game dry spell is his longest point drought since his rookie season in the Western Hockey League.

"Just sticking with it," Canada's youngest player said of his mindset. "I know it will come at some point. I'm just going to be playing the way I've been playing. I just haven't been able to put the puck in the back of the net, but I feel like my line's generating quite a bit of offence."

Assistant coach Chris Lazary wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning and reviews every goal scored in the NHL the night before. He's been talking to McKenna and Canada's other snakebitten stars about some subtle changes that can help them get going. He wants them to remain relaxed when the chances come and make the right shot selection.

Lazary likes how McKenna, who is the projected first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, is handling things.

"Not fazing him at all," said Lazary, who coached the Saginaw Spirit to a Memorial Cup title last year. "That's why he's elite. He likes the looks he's getting ... We looked at some of the habits and where shots should be and just adding those to your game when you do get a chance. But he's been a big piece for us. We don't want him to do anything outside of his game to take him away from those chances. Keep creating those chances and one will go in and when it does we feel like a lot will start to go."

McKenna has already established some clutch credentials on the international stage. His hat trick helped Canada win the gold medal game against the United States at the 2024 under-18 World Championship.

"This is when he plays his best," said winger Porter Martone, who captained that Canadian team. "I know he's going to bring his best."

ContentId(1.2228587): McKenna plans to stick with his game in hopes of breaking out offensively for Canada

---

Martone will return to the lineup after sitting out the last two games as a healthy scratch.

"It's a good feeling," the Brampton Steelheads captain said. "It's always tough watching from the stands and maybe thinking you could be out there, but I have to trust in the coach's decision and that's what they thought was best for the team right then."

Head coach Dave Cameron felt that Martone was overthinking things a bit.

"Yeah, maybe," Martone said. "I just got to go out and play my game. I've been playing hockey my entire life and I just got to play with the love and passion I bring to the game. Maybe I was overthinking it a bit."

Martone has racked up 54 points in 26 games in the Ontario Hockey League. Among Canada's players, only McKenna (60 points in 30 games) has hit the scoresheet more often this season.

"This is when I think I play my best," Martone said, "when there's a lot on the line and maybe there's some adversity and when the best players have to come out and play."

Martone is expected to slot in on a line with Brayden Yager and Tanner Howe.

"I think he's going to have some big moments here in this tournament starting tonight," Lazary predicted. "He's going to be a big piece for us. He's playing on a pretty good line. Porter's just gotta be Porter. He's at his best when he's engaged and he's got his nose in the game and he's over pucks and he's going to tough areas and being hard to play against."

Martone's linemate in Brampton, Carson Rehkopf, is expected to be a healthy scratch on Thursday.

ContentId(1.2228583): This is when I play my best: Martone draws back in at the height of pressure for Canada

---

Last year, Czechia broke Canada's heart with a late goal in the quarter-finals.

"I remember watching on TV," Martone said. "Devastating loss. I think we all have that in the back of our mind."

There are four players back from last year, including forwards Easton Cowan, Yager, and Rehkopf, and defenceman Oliver Bonk.

"It's always good to get a second chance," said Bonk, who watched the game-winning goal deflect in off his stick with 11.4 seconds left. "It's going to be a fun game."

Canada fell behind 2-0 last year and couldn't complete the comeback.

"Don't take anything for granted," Bonk said of the big takeaway. "We've seen that going through this tournament. We need to learn from the games we lost and improve."

Canada lost 3-2 to Latvia in a shootout before falling 4-1 to the United States on New Year's Eve. Czechia, meanwhile, opened the tournament with three straight wins before dropping their preliminary round finale to Sweden.

ContentId(1.2228584): 'Don't take anything for granted': Canada grateful for second shot at Czechia

"We're confident," McKenna said. "We've played the Czechs before, we beat them. We know we can do it again. This time there's a lot on the line, so we're going to give it our all."

Canada beat Czechia 3-2 in their final pre-tournament game on Dec. 23 at Canadian Tire Centre.

"I think we are little bit of underdogs," said Czechia head coach Patrik Augusta, who guided his team to a bronze medal last year. "I'm not going to call us real underdogs."

Canada's returning players are looking to flip the script. Czechia's eight returnees are looking to repeat the feat.

"They have the knowledge that it can be done," Augusta said. "We have players that will hopefully lead us and show other ones the way."

One change this year is that Canada has home-ice advantage.

"Everybody wants to play against Canada in Ottawa," said Czech captain Eduard Sale, who is playing in his third World Juniors. "I think 18,000 people here so it will be nice to play here."

"Canada is a big rivalry for everyone," Augusta said. "It's where hockey was born and everyone wants to play and what can be bigger than playing a quarter-final game against Canada? Probably finals, but quarter-final is a big game in the tournament."

A win on Thursday ensures two more games and a shot at a medal. A loss means an early exit and a lot of second guessing.

"It's the thing that decides whoever is a success and not success," Augusta said.

ContentId(1.2228586): 'It can go either way': Czechia believes they're slight underdogs vs. Canada

---

One of Czechia's returning players is goalie Michael Hrabal.

"I think he's better than last year," Augusta said. "He improved a lot over the year. He's giving us a chance every game."

The coach was reluctant to heap too much praise on the UMass-Amherst product.

"I don't want to say that, because if I say it you know what's going to happen," he said with a smile. "His overall game is good and I can see his confidence growing."

Hrabal posted a .926 save percentage in three games in the preliminary round.

Carter George, who leads the tournament with a .946 save percentage, will start for Canada.

---

Canada held a meeting on Wednesday to address its lack of discipline at the World Juniors.

"We have the same problem, especially the last game," Augusta noted. "We had seven penalties and probably four or five were really unnecessary ones. So, it's going to be on both teams. Both sides tonight, discipline will be the key factor. These tournaments and these big games are decided by special teams."

ContentId(1.2228579): The Talking Point: How much of team discipline is a coach's responsibility?

---

Czechia cancelled practice on Wednesday, but held a full skate on Thursday morning.

Canada did not hit the ice at all following the loss on New Year's Eve.

"We have an excited group, energetic group," said Lazary. "They love the stage. We're looking forward to the game. We had a really good day yesterday just hanging out being dudes, playing games and just spending time with each other and trying to focus on what's ahead, but not make it the only thing we're thinking about."

Hockey Canada management group member Brent Seabrook, a gold medallist at the 2025 World Juniors, and media relations ace Spencer Sharkey organized a tournament featuring the games available to the players in the hotel like corn hole.

"It brought the energy and got our guys distracted," said Lazary. "It's been an interesting experience this tournament watching the guys get a break from the pressures and everything going on."

ContentId(1.2228694): Team Canada Ice Chips: 'Being dudes' as the pressure builds

---

Projected Team Canada lineup for Thursday's quarter-final:

Nadeau - Ritchie - Cowan

McKenna - Catton - Pinelli

Martone - Yager - Howe

Beaudoin - Luchanko - Gauthier

Cataford



Molendyk - Gibson

Dickinson - Bonk

Mynio - Price

Akey



George starts

Ivankovic