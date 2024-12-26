Canada has a 1-0 lead over Finland on a goal from Gavin McKenna at the first intermission in their Group A matchup on Day 1 of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

McKenna opened the scoring with 51 seconds remaining in the first frame as he cleaned up the rebound in front of Finland's Petteri Rimpinen to get Canada's first goal of the tournament. Defencemen Matthew Schaefer and Oliver Bonk picked up the assists on the goal.

Canadian forward Tanner Howe drew the first penalty of the game as he was tripped by Finland’s Julius Miettinen in front of the Finnish net with under seven minutes left in the period. Canada failed to score on the man advantage.

Just over two minutes later, Canada’s Jett Luchanko was whistled for a two-minute minor penalty for boarding but the Finns did not score on the power play.

With 8.5 seconds left in the period, Howe went to the penalty box for tripping as Finland will begin the second period on the power play.

Finnish goaltender Petteri Rimpinen turned aside 16 of 17 shots he faced in the period while Canada’s Carter George was perfect, making six saves.