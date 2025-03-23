Gee-Gees edge Stingers to claim University Cup men's hockey championship

OTTAWA - The host Ottawa Gee-Gees scored twice in the first period, added another in the second and then held off a late rally for a 3-2 victory over the Concordia Stingers in Sunday's championship final of the U SPORTS University Cup at TD Place.

Vincent Labelle, Bradley Chenier and Luka Verreault scored for the Gee-Gees, who entered the eight-team men's hockey tournament as the lowest seed. Mitch Martin pitched in with two assists.

Sean Larochelle and Mathieu Bizier scored for the third-seeded Stingers, who outshot the Gee-Gees 33-14, but had trouble solving Gee-Gees' netminder Franky Lapenna until the final three minutes.

The Gee-Gees edged the Toronto Metropolitan Bold 4-3 in Saturday's semifinals, while the Stingers blanked the Saskatchewan Huskies 3-0 in the other semifinal.

HUSKIES 4 BOLD 1

The Saskatchewan Huskies knocked off the Toronto Metropolitan Bold 4-1 on Sunday in the bronze-medal final.

Vince Loschiavo scored twice for the Huskies, while Justin Ball and Landon Kosior netted singles.

Kevin Gursoy scored for the Bold, who trailed 2-1 after the second period.

The Huskies outshot the Bold 24-18 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Bold were 1-for-8 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.