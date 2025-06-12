Mercedes driver George Russell says he wasn't expecting Max Verstappen to take responsibility for their incident at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver deliberately hit the Briton in the closing stages of the June 1 won by Oscar Piastri of McLaren. Russell finished fourth and Verstappen was to finish fifth, but he received a 10-second penalty that left him in 10th and a three-license point deduction that leaves him one away from a one-race suspension.

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out," Verstappen wrote on Instagram. "Our tire choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn't have happened. I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together."

Russell joked that he owes Verstappen a debt of gratitude.

"His actions cost him, and they benefited me," Russell said on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. "So, I should be almost thanking him. But it's good to see that he took accountability, which I was a bit surprised."

Currently on 11 points, should Verstappen make it through the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29, two demerit points would be removed leaving him on nine, which would be three away from a one-race ban. That wouldn't reset until after the Mexico City Grand Prix in October.

Russell says if the Dutchman did get suspended, he would be deserving of it.

"If he gets his 12 points, it wouldn't be unjust, you know," Russell said. "So that's literally why it's there."

Verstappen is the defending champion in Montreal. The pole sitter in 2024, Russell finished third.

Through eight races, Russell sits fourth in the drivers' standings on 111 points, 26 behind Verstappen in third and 75 behind leader Piastri.