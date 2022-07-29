Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette will be out Friday night against the Detroit Tigers, Jays manager John Schneider confirmed to reporters.

Schneider said Springer is good and that he’s available off the bench today. They were looking to get him an off day this series. Bichette has a sore left shoulder after that collision in left field in the 8th inning yesterday #BlueJays https://t.co/XhL347QFxD — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) July 29, 2022

Springer, 32, exited Thursday's contest against the Tigers in the ninth inning after feeling some elbow discomfort following a fly-out to end the bottom of the eighth inning, according to Schneider.

Schneider told reporters that Springer is good, he’s available off the bench today and the team was looking to get him a day off during the four-game against the Tigers.

In 337 plate appearances this season, Springer is batting .331 with 84 hits and 16 home runs.

Schneider also confirmed that Bichette is dealing with a sore shoulder after an outfield collision in the eight inning.

The 24-year-old Orlando, Fla., native has recorded 107 hits with 17 home runs, batting .262 on the 2022 campaign.