Both George Springer and Bo Bichette are returning to the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Springer and Bichette return to the lineup 😃 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/rZu0TTIybQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2022

Springer will bat lead-off and serve as the designated hitter while Bichette will play shortstop and hit fourth.

Springer, 32, exited Thursday's contest against the Tigers in the ninth inning after feeling some elbow discomfort in his at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning. Manager John Schneider downplayed the severity of the injury and while he did not play Friday, Schneider said before the game Springer would be available off the bench.

In 87 games so far this season, Springer has 18 home runs and 47 RBI with a .802 OPS.

Bichette collided with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. while chasing a pop up in the eighth inning of Thursday's game and did not start Friday's game, though he did pinch-hit in the bottom half of the ninth.

He has 14 home runs and 53 RBI with a .261 batting average in 99 games this season.

Meanwhile, the team also announced a roster move on Saturday, recalling right-hander Trent Thornton from triple-A Buffalo and sending down Max Castillo. Castillo threw a scoreless inning Friday night as the Jays fell 4-2.

Toronto (55-45) enters play Saturday one and a half games up on the Seattle Mariners for the first American League wild card spot.