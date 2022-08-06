7h ago
Blue Jays place OF Springer on 10-Day IL
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
The team also announced that infielder Otto Lopez has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active tonight against the Minnesota Twins.
Springer, 32, is hitting .251 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and 59 runs scored in 89 games this season. He was named to his fourth All-Star game but did not play in the mid-summer classic.
Lopez, 23, is slashing .248/.338/.391 with three home runs, 27 RBI, and 10 steals in 66 games between Triple-A and Single-A this season.
In another roster move, left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda cleared waivers and elected free agency.