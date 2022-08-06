The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, the team announced on Saturday.

The team also announced that infielder Otto Lopez has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active tonight against the Minnesota Twins.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF George Springer (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5



🔹 INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight pic.twitter.com/5S2uLnPEmA — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 6, 2022

Springer, 32, is hitting .251 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and 59 runs scored in 89 games this season. He was named to his fourth All-Star game but did not play in the mid-summer classic.

Lopez, 23, is slashing .248/.338/.391 with three home runs, 27 RBI, and 10 steals in 66 games between Triple-A and Single-A this season.

In another roster move, left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda cleared waivers and elected free agency.