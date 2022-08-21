Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the team's lineup for Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees. It is his third-consecutive absence since fouling a ball off of his right knee on Thursday.

Let's make it five in a roWWWWW! 🧹 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/smxHnZMWjb — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 21, 2022

Springer had played just four games since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 15 due to elbow discomfort.

The 32-year-old has hit .267 with 18 home runs, 51 RBI, 64 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 93 games this season. He was named to his fourth All-Star game, although he chose not to play in order to rest his injuries.

Jackie Bradley Jr. will play centre field on Sunday in Springer's place.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is in the lineup on Sunday after fouling a ball off of his foot on Saturday. He will be the designated hitter, while Whit Merrifield will play left field.