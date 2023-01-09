The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are one half away from repeating as college football champions.

Georgia is leading the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 38-7 after the opening half of the College Football Playoff National Championship from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bulldogs wasted no time getting points on the score board, forcing TCU to a quick three-and-out on their opening drive before Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett rushed 21 yards for the game's opening score less than four minutes into regulation.

Georgia added a field goal shortly later after a TCU fumble.

The Horned Frogs showed signs of life in their next drive with quarterback Max Duggan leading his side down the field for a touchdown, highlighted by a long 60-yard completion to wide receiver Derius Davis.

However, Georgia would answer right back minutes later when Bennett threw a 37-yard touchdown to Ladd McConkey.

In the second quarter, Bennett, a 25-year-old senior, rushed for his second score of the game to put the Bulldogs up 23-7.

Kendall Milton added another score on the ground late in the first half before Georgia scored again following an interception.