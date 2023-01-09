It all comes down to this: the College Football Playoff National Championship features surprise underdogs TCU seeking an all-time upset over massive favourites Georgia, who are looking to claim consecutive titles.

You can watch the CFP National Championship LIVE across the TSN Network, with coverage starting at 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST. You can also stream it on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Georgia would become the first team since the 2011-12 Alabama Crimson Tide to repeat as college football's National Champions.

Their head coach, Kirby Smart, was an assistant to Nick Saban on those legendary Alabama teams, and he is applying the blueprint set there to the Georgia program that is quickly blossoming into a dynasty of its own.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is in the Heisman trophy conversation for the top performer in college football, with 3,823 yards and 23 touchdowns in 14 games.

Georgia started the season ranked three in the AP poll, and have been ranked as the top team since their 48-7 victory over South Carolina in September. They've knocked off four ranked opponents by a combined score of 168-87 - most recently, a late touchdown pass from Bennett to Adonai Mitchell secured a 42-41 victory over fourth-ranked Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.

TCU, meanwhile, are led by Max Duggan at quarterback, who is another Heisman trophy candidate. He has 3,546 yards and 32 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Kendre Miller has run for 1,399 yards and scored 17 rushing touchdowns.

This miracle season began with TCU unranked in the AP poll, but wins over four straight ranked opponents in Oklahoma (18), Kansas (19), Oklahoma State (8), and Kansas State (17) in the month of October shot them up the rankings to eighth.

Their only loss of the season came in the Big 12 Championship Game, in a rematch against Kansas State. They defeated second-ranked Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl to secure their spot in the National Championship.

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs

When: Monday, Jan. 9

Main Coverage: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN Network, TSN.ca, TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.