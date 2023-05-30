Veteran coach Gerard Gallant will be part of the Calgary Flames' search for a new head coach, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Flames recently reached out to Gallant to see if the former New York Rangers bench boss would be interested in potentially coaching the Flames and the answer was "yes," reports LeBrun.

Predators will make the Brunette hire, 1st reported by @KevinWeekes below, official later today.

The Preds also interviewed Spencer Carbery.

Elsewhere:

Craig Conroy, the newly named general manager of the Flames, is in search of a new head coach after the organization fired Darryl Sutter earlier this month after failing to make the playoffs.

The 53-year-old Gallant spent the last two seasons as coach of the Rangers, losing in the Eastern Conference Final in 2022 and the opening round this spring.

Gallant has also coached the Columbus Blue Jackets (2003-2007), Florida Panthers (2014-2017) and Vegas Golden Knights (2017-2020).

LeBrun is also hearing that Peter Laviolette, who was recently fired by the Washington Capitals, met with the Rangers on Tuesday.