For the first time in 20 years, Germany has won the gold medal at the men's European Curling Championship.

Skipped by 28-year-old Marc Muskatewitz, Germany defeated Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat, the No. 1 ranked team on the planet in men's curling, in Saturday's final by a score of 9-7 from Lohja, Finland.

“It feels amazing, everything worked out this weekend, it’s incredible, it’s unbelievable, a little bit unreal,” Muskatewitz told World Curling.

Germany, rounded out by third Benjamin Kapp, second Felix Messenzehl and lead Johannes Scheuerl, put up a three-spot in the second end and grabbed steals in the third and eighth ends to secure the win.

Team Muskatewitz was ranked 16th in the world coming into the tournament. Muskatewitz has competed in six World Men's Curling Championships, never reaching the podium.

Team Mouat were the hottest team in men's curling coming into the Euros with four wins on Tour, including a pair of Grand Slam victories. Mouat, third Grant Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr. have won four career European Curling Championships, including the last three.

Sebastian Stock led Germany to gold at the men's European Curling Championship in 2004, the last time the country accomplished the feat before Saturday's surprising result.

Norway's Team Magnus Ramsfjell won the bronze medal with a 7-4 victory over Switzerland's Team Benoît Schwarz-van Berkel.

Team Tirinzoni wins second straight Euro title

There were no surprises on the women's side of the draw at the European Curling Championship as Silvana Tirinzoni and her Swiss foursome defended their gold medal with an 8-4 win over Sweden's Team Anna Hasselborg.

Team Tirinzoni, also featuring fourth Alina Paetz, second Carole Howald and lead Selina Witschonke, put up deuces in the first, fifth and seventh ends on their way to a second consecutive Euro title.

“[I feel] amazing! No better feeling than winning a big championship," Tirinzoni told World Curling. "It’s actually a dream start to be three up, but then they’re gonna attack you for two hours. When you start to get nervous you have to be very careful, so they don’t come back. It was nerve-wrecking for two hours.”

Scotland's Team Sophie Jackson defeated Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the bronze medal game.