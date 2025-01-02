Germany defeats Kazakhstan, will return for seventh straight World Juniors

Germany kept its spot for the 2026 World Juniors with a 4-3 win over Kazakhstan in the relegation game on Thursday.

Maxim Schafer scored twice for Germany, who return for a seventh straight appearance at the World Juniors. Germany defeated Norway 5-4 in overtime in the relegation game last year.

Kazakhstan opened the scoring in the first period, but Germany tied the game at 1-1 just eight seconds later. After taking a 3-1 lead in the second period, a five-on-three power play allowed Germany to tie the game with two goals in 21 seconds.

Julius Sumpf scored the game-winner for Germany less than five minutes into the third period.

Kazakhstan performed admirably at the tournament after opening their time in Ottawa with an 8-1 loss to Sweden in their first World Juniors game since 2020 and a 14-2 loss to Czechia one day later. The team bounced back with a 5-4 overtime loss to Slovakia and missed out on a quarter-final spot with a 3-1 loss to Switzerland on Tuesday.

More details to follow.