Germany defeated Finland 4-3 at the World Junior Championship on Wednesday, giving them their first win over the Finns in tournament history. Germany was previously 0-25 against Finland before their victory.

HISTORY!

Germany defeats Finland for the first time ever at the #WorldJuniors 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/NPtgGmhaTj — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) December 27, 2023

The Germans opened the scoring in the first period, thanks to Veit Oswald, who buried a rebound past Finnish goaltender Tommi Mannisto.

The two nations traded goals through the second period when Oswald's second goal of the game gave the Germans a one-goal lead.

It was all hands on deck in the third period as clinging to a lead, the Germans survived a six-on-four in the final two minutes after Julian Lutz was called for slashing.

A busy Philipp Dietl stopped 39 shots for Germany, while Niklas Kokko made 25 saves for Finland.

Germany is back in action Thursday as they take on host nation Sweden while Finland will have to wait until Friday to hit the ice, taking on Latvia.