Germany eliminated from World Cup following draw with Korea Republic

Brisbane, Australia (AP) — Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time at the Women’s World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea on Thursday.

Morocco’s win over Colombia meant Germany needed a win to advance. Germany pushed forward in search of the winning goal. Led by the head of captain Alexandra Popp, the Germans created numerous scoring opportunities but could not find the winner. Colombia topped Group H and Morocco took second place with six points. Germany finished with four.

