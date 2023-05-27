Germany overcome USA to play for gold at World Championship

Marcel Noebels and Frederik Tiffels play the heroes as Germany stunned the United States 4-3 in overtime of their semifinal in the World Championship on Saturday.

The United States were leading Germany 3-2 with 1:23 remaining in the third period when Noebels found the puck in a scramble around the United States net and put it home to tie the game.

Tiffels finished off the comeback when he scored his second goal of the game during the three-on-three overtime to place Germany in the World Championship final for the first time in its history.

Maksymilian Szuber also scored for Germany.

Mathias Niederberger got the victory for Germany after keeping them in the game by stopping 24 of 27 shots while Casey DeSmith takes the loss after making 20 saves.

Rocco Grimaldi and Alex Tuch had a goal and assist each for the United States while Michael Eyssimont also scored.

The loss is the United States first of the tournament and their 11th-straight semifinal loss at the World Championship.

Germany will face Canada in the gold-medal game on Sunday while the United States will play for bronze against Latvia.