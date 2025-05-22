Will he stay or will he go?

That seems to be the question surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this summer.

With reports that The Greak Freak could be headed out of town, FanDuel has posted a market with odds on which team Giannis will start the 2025-26 season with.

Coming in at -120, the Bucks have the shortest odds to retain the 30-year-old, a number that comes with an implied probability of 54.55 per cent.

Antetokounmpo remains under contract through 2027 with a player option for 2028, meaning if the Bucks don’t get the deal they want this summer they could hold onto their star and approach a deal at the trade deadline or next summer when he will still have some term attached to him.

That said, the earlier the Bucks move Giannis, the more they'll likely get back in the deal.

FanDuel has priced three teams at shorter than 10-1 odds to land Antetokounmpo this summer in addition to the incumbent Bucks.

San Antonio Spurs +500

Leading the chase pack of teams is the Spurs.

San Antonio has been a rumoured future landing spot for Antetokounmpo for a few months, and after some luck at the draft lottery, the team now holds two picks for the 2025 Draft inside the top 15, including the second pick of the night.

The idea of paring Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama together seemed all too good to be true earlier this season, now it might be more realistic today than ever before.

Houston Rockets +750

Another team located in Texas and expected to be in the Giannis conversation is the Houston Rockets.

Houston was one of the best teams the league this regular season, going 50-32 and finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

However, a disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors could see the team turn the page to a new era.

The Rockets have a bundle of young players that could be shipped to Milwaukee in a deal for Antetokounmpo that would give the Bucks instant impact pieces while also getting younger guys under team control for a few years.

Houston also has the 10th pick in this year's draft via the Phoenix Suns, and future first-round picks from 2027 through 2031.

Toronto Raptors +850

The only other team listed at shorter than 15-1 in this market comes from the lone team north of the border.

The Toronto Raptors have been loosely linked to Antetokounmpo for years due to his connection with team president Masai Ujiri that dates back over 10 years.

The Raptors also have a number of players that can be packaged in a deal to give the Bucks bodies they can start in Game 1 and market to a fanbase in need of new talents to latch on to.

They also have all of their first-round draft picks through 2031.

Toronto’s chances to land Antetokounmpo will be dinged by playing in the same conference as the Bucks, but the city has seen Ujiri pull off a blockbuster deal to land Kawhi Leonard in 2019, why not do it again in 2025?