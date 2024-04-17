Canadians Gillian (The Savage) Robertson and Marc-Andre (Powerbar) Barriault have been added to Conor McGregor's comeback fight card.

Robertson, ranked 15th among strawweight contenders, will face No. 14 Michelle (The Karate Hottie) Waterson-Gomez at UFC 303, scheduled for June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Barriault takes on American middleweight Joe (Bodybagz) Pyfer.

UFC 303 marks McGregor's first fight since UFC 264 in July 2021 when the Irish star broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and Chandler, a former Bellator lightweight title-holder, have been on a collision course since serving as rival coaches on Season 31 of "The Ultimate Fighter."

Robertson (13-8-0) has won three of her last four outings, stopping Brazil's Polyana Viana most recently by TKO at UFC 297 in January in Toronto.

The 28-year-old from Niagara Falls, Ont., who is now based out of Florida, is 10-6-0 in the UFC.

Waterson-Gomez (18-12-0) is 6-8-0 in the UC and has lost six of her last seven including her last four outings. The 38-year-old, a former Invicta FC atomweight champion, was stopped by Brazil's Marina Rodriguez in the second round in September.

Barriault (16-7-0 with one no-contest) is coming off a split-decision loss to American Chris (The Action Man) Curtis at UFC 297. The 34-year-old from Gatineau, Que., who now makes his home in South Florida, is 5-6-0 in the UFC with one no-contest.

Pyfer (12-2-0) is coming off a February loss to Sweden's Jack (The Joker) Hermanson. He had won his first three fights in the promotion after winning his UFC contract on "Dana White's Contender Series" in July 2022.

