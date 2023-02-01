Confirm or Deny: Samsonov is a lock to start Game 1 of the playoffs

TORONTO — Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

It will be Samsonov's eighth consecutive game in net for the Maple Leafs. Samsonov is 5-1-1 over his last seven starts with a .925 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average.

Toronto won't play again until Feb. 10 when the Maple Leafs travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets.

"He likes the groove that he's in, he likes what's been happening," said Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe. "So there's some of that where you get the rest but you're stopping your momentum.

"The key is going to be to get back up and get restarted again and not lose the foundation that he's had put in place that's really allowed him to have the success that he's had here of late."

Samsonov was scheduled to get last Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators off, but was forced back between the pipes when Matt Murray was hurt in warm-ups.

"I think we've managed that well," said Keefe. "Rest is important for everyone because you want to play for a long time and a lot of hockey's left and the hockey is going to ramp up, for sure.

"So the break is healthy and good for everybody no matter what the case is."

Samsonov's last game off was the Maple Leafs' 4-3 loss in Boston on Jan. 14.

Keefe said on Sunday that there is no recovery timeline for Murray. He was deemed unable to play on Friday against Ottawa after a hard shot from teammate William Nylander in warm-ups seemed to aggravate an issue with his ankle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.