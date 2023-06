The Vegas Golden Knights are bringing back goalie Adin Hill with a two-year, $9.8 million contract extension.

Team announces it’s 2 x $4.9M AAV https://t.co/UmSLG7xkhp — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2023

The deal has an average annual value of $4.9 million.

The 27-year-old Canadian was key to the Golden Knights' run to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history this spring, posting a 16-7-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in the playoffs.

