SAN FRANCISCO -- — Tiffany Hayes scored 17 points, Janelle Salaun added 16, and Golden State scored 56 points in the second half to rally past Dallas 86-76 on Friday night.

After being held to 30 points in the first half and falling behind by 12 early in the second half, the Valkyries scored 33 points in the third quarter to take a 63-60 lead heading to the fourth.

The Wings stayed within five points early in the fourth quarter and tied it at 71 on a short floater from Paige Bueckers.

Golden State led 75-72 with under three minutes remaining when Temi Fagbenle grabbed an offensive rebound to keep a possession alive. Her layup and subsequent three-point play gave the Valkyries a 78-72 lead.

Hayes made 5 of 6 free throws and Veronica Burton added 3 of 4 down the stretch wrap up the victory.

Bueckers scored 17 points, Arike Ogunbowale 16, Aziaha James 13 and Haley Jones 10 for Dallas (7-18).

Fagbenle scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Golden State (11-12). Carla Leite added 14 points and Cecilia Zandalasini scored 10.

Dallas led 21-10 after one quarter, then the Valkyries closed to within 21-19 before Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer for Dallas. The Wings maintained the lead and had a 36-30 lead at halftime.

The Valkyries announced on Friday that All-Star forward Kayla Thornton underwent successful knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. She injured her right knee in practice earlier in the week.

Up next

Golden State: at Connecticut on Sunday.

Dallas: vs. Las Vegas on Sunday