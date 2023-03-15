Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will undergo wrist surgery next week to repair a fractured left wrist, the team announced on Wednesday.

The veteran sustained the injury during Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors will provide an update on his status following the surgery.

Iguodala, 39, has played just eight games this season, averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 14 minutes per game. The four-time NBA Champion, all with Golden State, is in his second stint with the Warriors, having returned to the club in 2021, after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Miami Heat. He was named NBA Finals MVP for the Warriors Championship win in th 2014-15 season.

The Springfield, Illinois, native has played 1,231 games over his 19 year career with the Warriors, Heat, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

He was originally selected ninth overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the 76ers.