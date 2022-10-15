The Golden State Warriors and All-Star Andrew Wiggins have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.

“Andrew has been a terrific fit for our team since his arrival in the Bay Area almost three years ago,” general manager Bob Myers said. “His first ever championship last season earned him the admiration of many around the league and solidified his stature as an impactful two-way player in the NBA. We’re excited that he’ll be a part of our team for the next several years."

His agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the contract is worth $109 million over four years.

Wiggins, 27, won his first NBA championship with the Warriors last season, his third with the team.

The Thornhill, Ont., product averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, en route to being named a Western Conference starter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins was sent in a three-team blockbuster trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he won Rookie of the Year in 2014-15. He was dealt to the Warriors in February 2020.

In earlier news, the Warriors are also finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with Jordan Poole.