Golf This Week: Ryder Cup prep takes over PGA and DPWT events



After months of speculation about who would or wouldn’t make the teams, the rosters are set and all that’s left to do is play the golf.



But before the teams head to Bethpage Black in Long Island, N.Y., for what projects to be a historically great event, both squads have overtaken events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.



Ten of the 12 players on Keegan Bradley’s Team USA Roster will tee it up this week at the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour, with only Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau the only two not playing in the event.



Meanwhile, on the other side of the ocean, 11 players from Luke Donald’s Team Europe will be in action at the BMW PGA Championship, with Sepp Straka the only team member not playing.



Don’t let anyone tell you golf season is over because this weekend should be a great one, and I can’t stress enough how much of a motion picture Bethpage will be later this month.



Let’s take a look at the Ryder Cup players headlining these two events before diving into one longshot for both at the end of the article.



But first…



Why does any of this matter?



It was just two years ago that a key storyline surrounding Team USA entering the 2023 Ryder Cup was about the lack of preparation in the build-up to the event.



That season, only three members of Team USA played between the Tour Championship in August and the Ryder Cup in late September.



On the flip side, Donald had his Europe squad locked in, with all 12 members teeing it up in that year’s BWM PGA Championship.



The prep for Europe appeared to pay dividends as the team went on to beat Team USA 16.5 - 11.5 in an event that saw the Euro’s look sharper and more ready to play than their American rivals.



"No one is required to go," Bradley told Sports Illustrated a few weeks ago. "The boys feel like this is the best course of action to be ready to play at their highest level at Bethpage."



Schauffele appears to have made the decision on his own to skip the event, while DeChambeau (the only LIV golfer on the team) remains banned from all PGA Tour events.

Scheffler favourite to win Procore Championship





Bradley is the captain of Team USA, but the leader of this American squad will be Scottie Scheffler.



The No. 1 golfer in the world won two majors in 2025 and added four other wins in PGA Tour events to his resume.



Coming in at +220, Scheffler is the clear favourite to win this fall event with no other player listed shorter than 15-1.



Leading the chase pack of Ryder Cup team members is Russell Henley and Justin Thomas at +1600, with Patrick Cantlay the only other golfer priced under 20-1.



The first nine players in the outright market are members of Team USA, with Maverick McNealy the first non-team member listed at +2700.