Golf This Week: Ryder Cup prep takes over PGA and DPWT events
The 2025 Ryder Cup is less than three weeks away and things are starting to get serious.
After months of speculation about who would or wouldn’t make the teams, the rosters are set and all that’s left to do is play the golf.
But before the teams head to Bethpage Black in Long Island, N.Y., for what projects to be a historically great event, both squads have overtaken events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Ten of the 12 players on Keegan Bradley’s Team USA Roster will tee it up this week at the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour, with only Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau the only two not playing in the event.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the ocean, 11 players from Luke Donald’s Team Europe will be in action at the BMW PGA Championship, with Sepp Straka the only team member not playing.
Don’t let anyone tell you golf season is over because this weekend should be a great one, and I can’t stress enough how much of a motion picture Bethpage will be later this month.
Let’s take a look at the Ryder Cup players headlining these two events before diving into one longshot for both at the end of the article.
But first…
Why does any of this matter?
It was just two years ago that a key storyline surrounding Team USA entering the 2023 Ryder Cup was about the lack of preparation in the build-up to the event.
That season, only three members of Team USA played between the Tour Championship in August and the Ryder Cup in late September.
On the flip side, Donald had his Europe squad locked in, with all 12 members teeing it up in that year’s BWM PGA Championship.
The prep for Europe appeared to pay dividends as the team went on to beat Team USA 16.5 - 11.5 in an event that saw the Euro’s look sharper and more ready to play than their American rivals.
"No one is required to go," Bradley told Sports Illustrated a few weeks ago. "The boys feel like this is the best course of action to be ready to play at their highest level at Bethpage."
Schauffele appears to have made the decision on his own to skip the event, while DeChambeau (the only LIV golfer on the team) remains banned from all PGA Tour events.
Scheffler favourite to win Procore Championship
Bradley is the captain of Team USA, but the leader of this American squad will be Scottie Scheffler.
The No. 1 golfer in the world won two majors in 2025 and added four other wins in PGA Tour events to his resume.
Coming in at +220, Scheffler is the clear favourite to win this fall event with no other player listed shorter than 15-1.
Leading the chase pack of Ryder Cup team members is Russell Henley and Justin Thomas at +1600, with Patrick Cantlay the only other golfer priced under 20-1.
The first nine players in the outright market are members of Team USA, with Maverick McNealy the first non-team member listed at +2700.
McIlroy favoured to go back-to-back on DPWT
If you missed it Sunday morning, I highly recommend going back to find Rory McIlroy’s eagle putt on the 72nd hole this week at the Irish Open.
Needing eagle on the last to force a playoff, McIlroy rolled in a 27-footer, which sent the course into a frenzy that the North American golf fans can only dream of.
Once the putt was drained, it was just a matter of time before McIlroy won the playoff for his fourth win of the season, and now he enters the BMW PGA Championship as the favourite to go back-to-back.
Not far behind McIlroy in odds is Jon Rahm at +650 with Tommy Fleetwood (+900), Ludvig Aberg (+1700) and Tyrrell Hatton (+2000 ) rounding out the top five.
Similar to the PGA Tour event, the top seven players in odds are on the Ryder Cup team and all 11 players are inside the top 20 in odds to win.
Straka is the only member of the team missing the event due to his wife going into labour earlier than expected, according to Donald.
Procore and BMW PGA Championship first clicks
Many people have forgotten my 170-1 win on Patton Kizzire at the 2024 Procore championship, and I’m not going to let almost the entire Ryder Cup team showing up for my title defence ruin my party.
One person I am worried about spoiling my parade is Scheffler at +210. While the field this week is stronger than most years at Procore with the USA Ryder Cup showing up, this is still one of the weaker fields Scheffler has teed it up at since the start of the 2024 season, winning 33.33 per cent of his last 42 starts.
With that in mind, I have dipped into Patrick Fishburn 70-1 in the W/O Scheffler market on FanDuel. The 33-year-old finished third in this event last year and finished his 2025 regular season with two top 10s in his final four starts.
Before I move to the BMW PGA Championship, I have to mention a play on my guy Rico Hoey. According to reports, Hoey has switched to a broomstick putter for this event after finishing 163rd in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour. For years, we have all wondered, “What would happen if Hoey ever makes a few putts?”
If the broomstick pops at Procore, we could see his name near the top of this leaderboard. I’ll take a flyer on him 70-1 to be the first-round leader and also 70-1 in the W/O Scheffler market.
Finally, my final click for the article is at the BMW PGA Championship with Justin Rose at 50-1.
Rose already has a win this season and four other top 10s. However, in his two starts since winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he’s failed to finish inside the top 20.
Expecting Rose to flash some form before a big week at Bethpage, I like this 50-1 number considering he also has three top 10s in 11 trips to this event.