MISSISSAUGA - Aphrodite Deng almost stole the show at her first-ever CPKC Women's Open.

The 15-year-old from Calgary shot a 2-over 73 in the fourth round to finish 4-under overall as the low amateur at the Canadian national women's championship. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., won the title on Sunday, but Deng was in contention to start the day in a four-way tie for seventh.

At one point in the third round, Henderson and Deng were first and second on the leaderboard.

"That was really amazing," said Deng of keeping pace with the best women's golfers in the world. "I wasn't really expecting anything coming into this week.

"I was just trying to make the cut, for it to end up like this is really cool."

It's the latest accolade in an eventful summer for the high school student, who became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship on July 19. That victory helped earn her an exemption into the Women's Open at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

Deng will continue to play in junior tournaments to close out the competitive golf season and, of course, return to school.

She said the highlight of the Women's Open was all the cheers she heard from Canadian fans during the week, especially as she walked up the fairway to the 18th green in Sunday's final round.

"It's so nice to know that I have so many people supporting me," said Deng. "It was really cool."

Deng was born in Calgary and her family lived in Montreal before moving to New Jersey for her dad’s work. She mostly lives in Orlando now but remains a Canadian citizen and plays for Golf Canada’s junior program.

Jeff MacDonald, head coach of Golf Canada's NextGen team, said he was impressed with her composure throughout the week, especially when she bounced back from tough stretches on the course.

"She showed that on this big of a stage, she's got the game to be right there," said MacDonald by the 18th green after Deng finished her round. "I think that's going to give her a lot of momentum going forward, just being in the last few groups on a Sunday.

"It's just great experience."

Matt Sim, a seven-time club champion at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club and former collegiate player at the University of Waterloo, was Deng's caddie for the tournament.

"It was unbelievable what she can do and how she gets the ball around this golf course," said Sim, who only met Deng on Monday. "Her game is absolutely unbelievable, and it's going to take her to the next level.

"No question what she's done this year and what she did this week is just a statement of what junior golfers can do."

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., shot a 3-under 68 to move 17 spots up the leaderboard to tie with Deng and six others at 20th. The solid performance will move Leblanc up the Race to the CME Globe points list to 141st.

Epson Tour rookie Monet Chun (69) of Richmond Hill, Ont., tied for 36th at 2-under overall.

Amateur Katie Cranston (74) of Oakville, Ont., finished in a tie for 71st in her fourth Women's Open appearance and the first time she made the cut at the national championship. She'll return to Auburn University's Tigers this week to start her senior year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.