MISSISSAUGA - A cluster of friends and family started cheering for Katie Cranston as she walked out of the scorers' room in the clubhouse of the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club and up to the spectators' area.

The 21-year-old from Oakville, Ont., had done it: she made the cut at the CPKC Women's Open.

Cranston, who begins her senior year at Auburn University next week, shot back-to-back even-par 71s in the first two rounds of the Canadian national women's golf championship to become one of five Canadians to see the weekend. Making the cut on Friday ended years of frustration for Cranston.

"I'm very happy because it's my fourth time playing, and last year I definitely was closer, so I'm just really excited to get the chance to just go play free on the weekend," said Cranston, who missed the cut by two shots at last year's Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary. "Being so close to home and having so many people come out, it's so much fun."

Cranston birdied on No. 12 to get to even par on Friday, but then bogeyed on the par-4 16th hole to move up to 1 over. Around the same time, the projected cut line moved from 1 over to even par, putting her in danger of missing the cut.

She recovered with a birdie on the par-4 17th hole and parred No. 18 to finish her day.

"I had no idea. I kind of thought in my head it would be 1 over," said Cranston, covering her mouth in surprise at how close she had been to not playing the third round. "Once I made that birdie, I felt pretty good. I definitely left myself a bit of a tester on 18, too."

As the afternoon wave went out on the course the projected line again moved to 1 over, giving Cranston a bit of a buffer. Salimah Mussani, Golf Canada's women's head coach, said that Cranston had grown as a player.

"I think the biggest thing that I've seen out of Katie this year, in general, is a lot of maturity," said Mussani, who was in the group of friends and family waiting for Cranston outside the clubhouse. "You could see in the last two days that she's in control of what's going on here. Nothing really got away from her. She managed her emotions.

"She bogeyed 16 today, followed it up with the birdie on 17. She went from plus 1 back to even, and then hit a great shot into 18 and gave herself an opportunity."

There were 16 Canadians in the field, 10 of whom were amateurs and six of those players were juniors. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the low Canadian after shooting a 5-under 66 on Friday to rocket 33 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for fifth at 5-under overall, four shots back of leader Akie Iwai of Japan.

Fifteen-year-old amateur Aphrodite Deng, from Calgary, shot a 2-over 73 to drop into a tie for 15th at 3-under overall. Monet Chun (68) of Richmond Hill, Ont., was tied for 29th at 1 under. Maude-Aimee Leblanc (68) of Sherbrooke, Que., was tied with Cranston for 49th at even par.

Mussani said having five Canadians make the cut was a sign that women's golf in the country is in a very healthy spot.

"We've got a lot of young girls coming up the pipeline, which is obviously exciting for me, because they'll eventually get to our program," said Mussani. "Whether it's (the growth of recreational golf during the COVID-19 pandemic), or it's Brooke Henderson, or just participation in women's sports in general, it's exciting for us."

Hamilton's Alena Sharp, Vancouver's Anna Huang and Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ont., didn't make the third round.

Amateurs Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C., Shauna Liu of Maple, Ont., Calgary's Tillie Claggett, Clara Ding of White Rock, B.C., Toronto's Vanessa Borovilos, Ruihan Wang of Markham, Ont., Michelle Xing of Richmond Hill and Joline Truong of Mississauga also missed the cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.