Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will represent Canada in women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reports TSN's Bob Weeks.

Weeks adds the news will be officially confirmed later on Monday.

Henderson and Sharp will take the Olympic stage for the third time, sporting the red and white in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and in Tokyo in 2021. Henderson finished tied for seventh and tied for 29th in 2016 and 2021, respectively while Sharp placeed 30th and 49th.

A native of Smiths Falls, Ont., Henderson is currently the 13th-ranked women's player in the world. She has five top 10s this LPGA season and 13 career victories.

Sharp, of Hamilton, Ont., is No. 276 in the world and has 16 career LPGA Tour top 10s.

The duo will join Nick Taylor and Corey Conners on the men's side this summer in Paris. Conners narrowly out-qualified Adam Hadwin by tying for ninth place at the U.S. Open while Hadwin missed the cut.

The Summer Olympics will run from July 26 to Aug. 11.