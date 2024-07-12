Canadian Brooke Henderson fired a 3-under, 68 Friday in her second round at the Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the women's golf season.

Henderson sat 5-under for the week in a tie for 14th as of Friday morning, four shots back of leader Stephanie Kyriacou at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. The Smith's Falls, Ont., native finished 2-under and in a tie for 21st after her opening round on Thursday.

Henderson carded five birdies and two bogeys in Round 2, recording all five of her birdies in a six-hole stretch

The No. 14-ranked women's player in the world heading into the tournament, Henderson won the Evian Championship in 2022 for her second career major. She also won the Women's PGA Championship in 2016.

The 26-year-old has 13 career LPGA victories and has six top 10s so far this season.