Canadian Brooke Henderson carded a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday and was tied for 18th at the end of her round at the CPKC Women's Open.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native opened the tournament with an even-par 72 on Thursday and followed up with a 73 in the second round on Friday.

Henderson, 26, won the event in 2018 becoming the first Canadian to win her national open since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973.

Henderson: -2 overall, T18

Hole 1 (Par 5): Birdie (E)

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par (E)

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par (E)

Hole 4 (Par 5): Bogey (+1)

Hole 5 (Par 3): Birdie (E)

Hole 6 (Par 4): Birdie (-1)

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par (-1)

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par (-1)

Hole 9 (Par 3): Bogey (E)

Hole 10 (Par 4): Par (E)

Hole 11 (Par 4): Par (E)

Hole 12 (Par 4): Birdie (-1)

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par (-1)

Hole 14 (Par 5): Birdie (-2)

Hole 15 (Par 5): Par (-2)

Hole 16 (Par 4): Bogey (-1)

Hole 17 (Par 3): Birdie (-2)

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par (-2)