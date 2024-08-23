Canadian Brooke Henderson will not play the weekend at the AIG Women's Open, the final major of the women's golf season.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native struggled to a 4-over 76 in Round 2 at St Andrews, putting her at 9-over for the week in a tie for 121st. The projected cut line stood at 4-over par when Henderson concluded her second round. World No. 1 Nelly Korda held the tournament lead at 8-under par with Lilia Vu and Charley Hull tied for second at 5-under.

The two-time major winner turned in an eventful scorecard Friday at The Old Course, making four bogeys, two double-bogeys, two birdies and an eagle, making three on the Par 5 14th. Henderson recorded six bogeys, one double and three birdies in her opening round on Thursday en route to a five-over 77.

The 26-year-old is currently the 23rd-ranked player in the world and has a total of 13 career LPGA victories.