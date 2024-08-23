Henderson struggles, will miss cut at AIG Women's Open
Canadian Brooke Henderson will not play the weekend at the AIG Women's Open, the final major of the women's golf season.
The Smiths Falls, Ont., native struggled to a 4-over 76 in Round 2 at St Andrews, putting her at 9-over for the week in a tie for 121st. The projected cut line stood at 4-over par when Henderson concluded her second round. World No. 1 Nelly Korda held the tournament lead at 8-under par with Lilia Vu and Charley Hull tied for second at 5-under.
The two-time major winner turned in an eventful scorecard Friday at The Old Course, making four bogeys, two double-bogeys, two birdies and an eagle, making three on the Par 5 14th. Henderson recorded six bogeys, one double and three birdies in her opening round on Thursday en route to a five-over 77.
The 26-year-old is currently the 23rd-ranked player in the world and has a total of 13 career LPGA victories.