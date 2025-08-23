MISSISSAUGA - Brooke Henderson knew she had something when she stepped into a greenside bunker on the 17th hole of Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

Henderson lined up her shot and made the perfect out, softly bouncing it a few feet away from the hole and then watching it roll into the cup for eagle, another clip for her highlight reel, and the lead at the CPKC Women's Open.

"Before I got into the bunker I was thinking, 'I can make this. It's very makable,'" said Henderson after her round. "I was really happy with where the tee shot ended up and had a really good line in the bunker.

"I knew I had to hit it soft because it was really fast. It was nice to land it right where I wanted to and see it go in."

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., and Australia's Minjee Lee finished Saturday's third round as the new co-leaders at the Women's Open, the Canadian women's golf championship. Henderson fired a 6-under 65 and Lee caught up to her with a 5-under 66 for them to sit at 11-under overall, three shots clear of the field.

That creates a top-tier final pairing on Sunday, with a total of 24 LPGA Tour titles between Henderson and Lee.

"I love playing with Minjee," said Henderson. "She has an amazing presence on course, she is like very calm and relaxed and I feel like it's a great pairing for the final round."

Lee said she was prepared for the experience of playing alongside Henderson in Canada, as the winningest pro golfer in Canadian history has thousands of fans trail her around the course.

"Oh, my God, countless times. I've played with her a lot. I know what to expect," laughed Lee.

Japan's Akie Iwai led the only LPGA Tour event in Canada for two rounds but stumbled to a 1-over 72 on Saturday to drop into a tie for third with world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand. Thitikul had a 2-under 69 day to sit at 8-under overall.

Henderson has 13 wins on the LPGA Tour, including the 2018 Women's Open, where she emerged victorious at the Wascana Country Club in Regina. That made her the first Canadian in 45 years — since Jocelyne Bourassa of Shawinigan, Que., in 1973 — to win the national championship.

"Winning in 2018 was a huge career highlight. It meant so much to me, it was so special," said Henderson. "To be in a position to possibly have that opportunity again is really, really cool.

"I'm still a really long way from that. There are so many top players near the top of the leaderboard and still 18 holes to play."

Fifteen-year-old amateur Aphrodite Deng of Calgary moved up to the top 10, shooting a 3-under 68 to sit in a group tied for seventh at 6-under overall.

"Today was pretty solid," said Deng. "Just like whenever I hit it out of position I tried to get it back into position. My putting was pretty good."

The CPKC Women's Open — a women's golf major until 2001 — regularly draws some of the largest crowds on the LPGA Tour. Although Henderson always has the largest gallery in Canada, the fans also respect and support some of the bigger names in the field like Lee.

"It's really nice to see the lovely crowds," said Lee, noting she drew loud cheers when she made a difficult par on No. 18. "I think we always get really great support from the Canadian people, and they just love the LPGA and love to support Brooke and the women's game."

Henderson, however, hopes to draw energy from the spectators as she makes the final push for her 14th title.

"The crowds have been so phenomenal all week, and today starting out on the first tee because I was near the final groups, it was really exciting and a lot of energy," said Henderson, who has not won since the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January 2023. "I feel like I was playing pretty well today, so the crowd continued to grow and grow.

"It was fun to give them some things to cheer about. That's always one of the goals."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.