Canadian Brooke Henderson opened with four birdies at the Portland Classic and rode that momentum to a first round 7-under-65 and a tie for second on Thursday.

France’s Adela Cernousek leads after posting an 8-under-64, which included four birdies and an eagle on her final six holes.

Henderson, who began on the back nine, made the turn at 4-under and then collect additional birdies at the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to go bogey-free and join four other golfers one shot back at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

The 27-year-old will begin Friday’s second round tied with Jeongeun Lee5, Sung Hyun Park, Miranda Wang and Gurleen Kaur.

Henderson is a two-time winner at the event. She captured her first LPGA title there in 2015 and repeated in 2016.