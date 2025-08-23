MISSISSAUGA - A last minute call and the chance to bet on herself is paying off for Monet Chun.

Chun, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is in the midst of her rookie season on the second-tier Epson Tour and had planned to play in the Dream First Bank Charity Classic in Garden City, Kan., this week. But a phone call on Sunday inviting her to play in the CPKC Women's Open, the Canadian women's golf championship, near her hometown at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club was an opportunity she just couldn't miss.

"I was pretty committed to Kansas because I wasn't going to make my flight for the Monday qualifier, but I just really enjoy the CPKC a lot," said Chun, who had family and friends following her around the course wearing "Team Monet" shirts.

"I wanted to come home, especially for being on the road for so long, so little parts of everything."

The 24-year-old Chun has been a model of consistency on the Epson Tour this season. She's made the cut 13 times at the 16 events she's played in, with a tie for 11th at the Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship on July 10 her best showing.

Chun is ranked 64th on the circuit's points list, earning a total of US$21,000 this season. Playing for a share of the purse at the Women's Open, a minimum winnings of $4,953, could be lucrative for her.

"I've been making a lot of cuts on Epson, but I would say the financial part is hard out there," said Chun, who like all professional golfers is responsible for her own travel and accommodation when on the road. "Being out here and having a good week will definitely help."

Chun had a 1-over 72 on Saturday to sit at even par after three rounds in a tie for 46th.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., fired a 6-under 65 to share the lead with Australia's Minjee Lee. They were at 11 under, three shots clear of the field.

Fifteen-year-old amateur Aphrodite Deng of Calgary shot a 3-under 68 to crack the top 10, sitting in four-way tie for seventh at 6 under.

"It's been incredible with all the people out here supporting me and it's been really fun," she said after submitting her score.

Henderson and Deng were briefly Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on the leaderboard. Deng said it would have been really cool to have an all-Canadian final pairing at the national championship.

She said that she had a simple plan for the fourth round of her first professional tournament.

"Play my own game and play to my standards," said Deng.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc (70) of Sherbrooke, Que., was tied for 37th at 1 under and amateur Katie Cranston (75) of Oakville, Ont., was tied for 69th at 4 over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.