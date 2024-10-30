Yeji Kwon's life is unusual, but she wouldn't trade it for anything.

The 18-year-old Kwon has spent the past five months on the road with her parents, playing golf on the Women's All Pro Tour, sharpening her skills to become Canada's next top player. That hard work paid off last week as she was the top Canadian at the qualifying stage of the LPGA Tour's Q-Series, tying for 10th to advance to the final level.

"Definitely different from regular teenagers who go to school every day," said Kwon on Wednesday from her home in Port Coquitlam, B.C. "I'm definitely missing out on that side but I've gotten used to it, and honestly, I love this life.

"I travel with my parents everywhere, we take the van, and I've had a lot of fun this summer. It's been busy, it's been very busy, but I've been enjoying every single moment of it."

The qualifying stage at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla., was certainly a highlight.

Kwon had a rough start to the four-round tourney on Oct. 22, shooting a 2-over 74 on the club's Panther Course. But she bounced back the second day, reeling off five consecutive birdies to finish the day with an 8-under 64 card on the Bobcat Course.

"Going into the first round, I was definitely a little bit more nervous. I had a lot more thoughts going on," said Kwon, noting she was more comfortable in the second round. "I was a lot more confident. I wasn't thinking a lot.

"I wasn't hitting the ball really, really great, but my putting was amazing. I was making everything from almost everywhere, and made almost every par save."

She then had a 3-under third round and a 1-under fourth round to finish 10-under overall. That put her four shots back of co-winners Mimi Rhodes of England and French amateur Adela Cernousek.

"Yeji came in very prepared, had spent lots of time playing the courses and getting used to them leading up to the event," said Salimah Mussani, Golf Canada's women's head coach, who was in attendance at Plantation. "She has always been a very composed golfer, from watching over the last couple years.

"She carries herself with a high sense of confidence, and complements that with a strong work ethic."

Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., and Josee Doyon of St-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., tied for 31st at 4-under overall. All four Canadians will play in the LPGA Tour's Q-Series final stage on Dec. 5-9 at Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Ala.

"It's super cool, because obviously, all these girls I look up to and you're going to advance the final stage along with them," said Kwon. "It means a lot.

"I'm not really gonna think much about it, though, just play my own game."

Mussani said she has high hopes for Kwon, who is a member of Golf Canada's 2024 NextGen girls team.

"To continue to grow, continue to develop her skills and learn more about herself," said Mussani in text messages to The Canadian Press. "She is still quite young, so I hope she finds time to enjoy her youth as well, while also following her dreams and working towards her goals."

LPGA TOUR — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the lone Canadian in the field at the TOTO Japan Classic. She's 13th on the Race to CME Globe Rankings after tying for 10th at last week's Maybank Championship. That makes her the fourth highest ranked player on the Seta Golf Course in Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan when the tournament tees off on Thursday.

GRANT THORNTON INVITATIONAL — Henderson and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., will again pair up at the Grant Thornton Invitational Dec. 9-15 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The unique tournament has golfers from the LPGA and PGA Tours team up. The all-Canadian pair finished second at last year's GTI, a shot back of Australia's Lydia Ko and Jason Day.

PGA TOUR — The first stage of the PGA Tour's qualifying series was in its third day on Wednesday. Held at the Country Club of Ocala in Florida, it had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Milton. Noah Steele of Kingston, Ont., and Blair Bursey of Gander, N.L., were in contention in the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.