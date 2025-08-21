Canadian 15-year-old Deng leads early at CPKC Women's Open
The first round of the CPKC Women's Open is underway and there's a surprising name atop the leaderboard in Aphrodite Deng.
The 15-year-old Canadian amateur is 4-under through 12 holes to hold the early lead.
Deng posted birdies on her first two holes of the day and has yet to make a score worse than par.
Back in July, the Calgary native became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Junior Girls' Championship.
Track her first round below.
Leader: Deng -4
Aphrodite Deng's First Round Scorecard
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|R1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Status
|-1
|-2
|-2
|-2
|-3
|-3
|-4
|-4
|-4
|-4
|-4
|-4