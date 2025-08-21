The first round of the CPKC Women's Open is underway and there's a surprising name atop the leaderboard in Aphrodite Deng.

The 15-year-old Canadian amateur is 4-under through 12 holes to hold the early lead.

Deng posted birdies on her first two holes of the day and has yet to make a score worse than par.

Back in July, the Calgary native became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Junior Girls' Championship.

Track her first round below.

Leader: Deng -4