Canadian 15-year-old Deng leads early at CPKC Women's Open

Published

The first round of the CPKC Women's Open is underway and there's a surprising name atop the leaderboard in Aphrodite Deng.

The 15-year-old Canadian amateur is 4-under through 12 holes to hold the early lead.

Deng posted birdies on her first two holes of the day and has yet to make a score worse than par. 

Back in July, the Calgary native became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Junior Girls' Championship.

Track her first round below. 

Leader: Deng -4

Aphrodite Deng's First Round Scorecard

 
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 4 4 4
R1 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 4 4 3 4 5            
Status -1 -2 -2 -2 -3 -3 -4 -4 -4 -4 -4 -4            
 

 

