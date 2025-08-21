MISSISSAUGA - Aphrodite Deng leaned on a club, cooly crossing a leg at the ankle as she stood on the 18th fairway of Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, waiting her turn to shoot with all the confidence of a seasoned LPGA Tour pro.

As soon as Deng was up, she strode directly to the ball, set her feet, and connected on her approach shot, seemingly with no doubt about her club selection or her target.

It's hard to believe that the Canadian amateur is just 15 years old.

Her score in the first round of the CPKC Women's Open was also hard to believe, as she finished her round tied for the clubhouse lead with Mexico's Gaby Lopez and Megan Khang of the United States at 5-under 66. Japan's Akie Iwai took over the lead with a mistake-free 7-under round in the afternoon, with world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and Ireland's Leona Maguire tying Deng, Lopez and Khang two shots back.

Even Deng's answers when asked about her demeanour on the course give off a sense of effortless cool.

"I'm trying to hit each shot and play in the fairway," she said after submitting her scorecard. "I don't really like playing slow because then I think too much."

Deng was born in Calgary and her family lived in Montreal before moving to New Jersey for her dad’s work. She mostly lives in Orlando now but remains a Canadian citizen and plays for Golf Canada’s junior program.

For most of her first round at the Canadian national women's championship Deng was alone atop the leaderboard until Khang and Lopez caught up to her in their final holes. Although a little nervous about doing media on live TV, Deng was nonchalant about leading a professional golf tournament.

"I did look at the leaderboard a few times, yeah," she said. "I thought it was pretty cool, but I just knew I had to keep the same game plan."

Jeff MacDonald, head coach of Golf Canada's NextGen team, said that Deng's quick pace and unperturbed style of play is typical for her.

"No matter how big the event is, she just handles herself the same way over and over again," he said. "Doesn't change anything, doesn't make too too much of the moment.

"And with the quickness, she just gets that decision her head, and she knows what she wants to do, and she's committed to the shots. I think it's an asset to her."

Deng's strong showing in Thursday's opening round put her in the spotlight but she's actually just a part of Golf Canada's youth movement. There are 16 Canadians in the field at the Women's Open, 10 of them are amateurs and six of those amateurs are juniors.

Lauren Kim, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Texas, was the second lowest Canadian on Thursday. The Surrey, B.C., native shot a 1-under 70 to sit in a tie for 21st.

"It's quite inspiring, honestly. Just looking at it from an outsider's perspective, I think it's amazing that we have so many young amateurs coming out," said Kim who said she felt old compared to some of the amateurs competing at Mississaugua. "I think that the future is looking really bright for Canada."

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the highest ranked Canadian golfer on the LPGA Tour, sitting 53rd on the points list and 58th in the world heading into this week's women's national championship. She had an even-par 71 to sit in a tie for 39th with, among others, amateur Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont.

A golfing prodigy who won her first LPGA Tour event as a 17-year-old, Henderson's 13 victories are the most for any Canadian professional golfer. She was also impressed by Deng's performance.

"She's been playing well all summer, so it's pretty cool to see, especially on a big stage like this," said Henderson after her round. "Just keep it going and ride the momentum."

Amateurs Shauna Liu of Maple, Ont., and Calgary's Tillie Claggett as well as 16-year-old Anna Huang of Vancouver, who turned pro in January, were tied for 65th at 1 over.

Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., and amateur Clara Ding of White Rock, B.C., were tied for 87th at 2 over.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., as well as amateurs Vanessa Borovilos of Toronto and Ruihan Wang of Markham, Ont., were tied for 110th at 3 over.

Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ont., as well as amateurs Michelle Xing of Richmond Hill and Joline Truong of Mississauga were tied for 131st at 4 over.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp was 156th at 11 over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.