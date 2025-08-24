Brooke Henderson experienced an up-and-down first two days at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club but saved her best for Saturday as she finds herself atop the leaderboard at the CPKC Women's Open.

The Smith Falls, Ont., native fired a spectacular 6-under 65 on Saturday to take the lead alongside Minjee Lee at 11-under through three rounds.

Fifteen-year-old amateur and Calgary native Aphrodite Deng stole the spotlight on Thursday, shooting a 5-under 66. On Saturday, Deng sunk four birdies and just one bogey in the third round, jumping into a tie for sixth as she heads into the final round five strokes behind the leaders.

Track the final rounds for Canadians in the field below.

Leaders: Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee (-11)

Brooke Henderson's Final Round Scorecard - T1 (1:50pm ET Tee Time) Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 4 4 4 R4 Total Score