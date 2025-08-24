Canadian Tracker: Henderson wins CPKC Women's Open, Deng finishes T21

Brooke Henderson fired a final-round 4-under 67 to hold off Minjee Lee by one stroke and capture her second career CPKC Women’s Open title Sunday from Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., played her final six holes at 3-under en route to claiming her 14th LPGA Tour victory and first since her win at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January of 2023.

She had previously won the tournament in 2018 from Saskatchewan’s Wascana Country Club, ending a 45-year drought for Canadians at the event.

Track the final rounds for Canadians in the field below.

Winner: Brooke Henderson (-15) / FULL LEADERBOARD

Brooke Henderson's Final Round Scorecard - 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 4 4 4 R4 4 3 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 2 4 4 3 4 Total Score -11 -12 -12 -11 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -13 -14 -14 -14 -15 -15