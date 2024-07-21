SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen won the Dana Open for Children on Sunday for second LPGA Tour title, birdieing the final two holes to hold off Haeran Ryu by a stroke.

Three strokes ahead of playing partner Ryu entering the round, Wannasaen closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 20-under 264 at Highland Meadows. The 20-year-old Thai player won the Portland Classic last year.

Ryu shot 65, also birdieing the final two holes. The South Korean player had six birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan tied for third at 14 under, each shooting 68. China's Xiyu “Janet” Lin (70) and Mary Liu (69) were 12 under. Lin was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15 in the world.

Stacy Lewis, the 39-year-old Texan who was born in nearby Toledo, shot 70 to tie for seventh at 10 under. She won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in 2020.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp, who will represent Canada at the Paris Olympics, fired a 4-under 67 on Sunday to finish tied for 19th place at seven-under for the tournament.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf