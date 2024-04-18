Lilia Vu will not defend her title at the Chevron Championship this weekend.

The 26-year-old Vu has withdrawn before she was set to tee off for the first round, the LPGA announced on Thursday afternoon.

No reason for her withdrawal was given.

A native of Fountain Valley, CA, the Chevron was one of two majors won by Vu in 2023 with the UCLA product also claiming the Women's British Open.

The LPGA Player of the Year and Tour Money Winner for 2023, Vu has won seven tournaments since going pro in 2019.

The 52nd edition of the Chevron is underway from the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, TX