Edmonton's Royal Mayfair Golf Club to host CPKC Women's Open in 2026

EDMONTON - Edmonton's Royal Mayfair Golf Club will host the 2026 CPKC Women's Open.

Golf Canada made the announcement on Wednesday morning, setting up next year's national women's championship.

Royal Mayfair will hold the only LPGA Tour in Canada Aug. 17-23, 2026.

Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., is hosting this year's Women's Open Aug. 18-24.

It will be the third time Royal Mayfair has hosted the event and first since LPGA Tour star and three-time Women’s Open champion Lydia Ko won in 2013.

Ko won back-to-back events as an amateur in 2012 and 2013 and would go on to win her third Canadian title in 2015.

Royal Mayfair also hosted the championship in 2007, an event won by LPGA Tour legend Lorena Ochoa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.