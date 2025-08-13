Final field of CPKC Women's Open Mississauga Golf and Country Club announced

MISSISSAUGA - Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., headlines the final field at next week's CPKC Women's Open.

The winningest Canadian in professional golf history is one of the biggest names in a list of commitments that has six of the current top 10 and 19 of the top 25 in the Rolex World Golf Rankings.

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, No. 2 Nelly Korda, No. 3 Lydia Ko will all join Henderson at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont.

Other notables include Minjee Lee (No. 4), Haeran Ryu (No. 9) and Hannah Green (15th), along with rising stars Lottie Woad (19th), Lilia Vu (20th) and Rose Zhang (56th).

A total of 13 Canadians will be playing in the women's national championship, including phenoms Aphrodite Deng of Calgary, Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C., Vancouver's Anna Huang and Toronto's Vanessa Borovilos.

Defending champion Lauren Coughlin is among eight past champions, along with Megan Khang (2023), Paula Reto (2022), Jin Young Ko (2019), Henderson (2018), Sung Hyun Park (2017), Ariya Jutanugarn (2016) and Lydia Ko (2015, 2013, 2012).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.