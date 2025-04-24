THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu each shot bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead during the suspended first round of the Chevron Championship as top-ranked Nelly Korda struggled to a 77 on Thursday in her title defence.

The round was suspended late as a storm approached The Club at Carlton Woods, with 24 players unable to finish.

Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp both shot an even-par 72 and were tied for 34th place. Fellow Canuck Savannah Grewal did not finish her round and was 3-over through 16 holes.

Korda won the event last year for the last of her five straight LPGA Tour victories and had hoped to rediscover that dominant form in the season's first major. Instead, she made bogeys on four straight holes and was 4-over par after six holes.

Korda added two more bogeys on the back nine and was 12 shots behind the leaders and needing a big second round simply to make the cut.

Ryu of South Korea and Liu of China had no such problems.

Ryu birdied five of her first 10 holes to move in front and made her seventh birdie on her closing hole, the ninth.

Liu got going on her back nine with four birdies in a five-hole stretch. She, too, made a closing birdie to tie Ryu.

Hya Joo Kim was a shot behind the two leaders heading to her final hole, but took bogey on the 18th to finish with a 67.

The group at 68 included Ariya Jutanugarn, Hye-Jin Choi, Carlotta Ciganda, Manon De Roey and Brooke Matthews. Lucy Li also was 4-under par through 14 when play was suspended.

Among those unable to complete the round were Lexi Thompson, who retired from full-time tour golf last year, and LPGA rookie Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, who won last week in Los Angeles in her third start as an LPGA Tour member.

Thompson was at 1-over par with her final hole, the ninth, remaining. Lindblad was at 2-over par with her last hole, the 18th, to play. Lindblad had a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 14th.

Ryu, with two career LPGA Tour victories, changed putters midway through last week's tournament in Los Angeles, liked how it felt and continued with it in Texas.

Ryu said she was more comfortable on the greens. She often opened the face with her former putter, Ryu explained, and was happy to make several tricky putts in her round. "It's really good for me," she said.

Liu, seeking her first LPGA Tour win, was not happy with her performance off the tee in Los Angeles last week and worked to get it corrected. "This week, I fixed my driver, so it feels very solid," she said.

Little was solid for Korda, who began her season with a pair of top 10 finishes, but has not been as crisp as a year ago when she won seven events and was the Rolex Player of the Year.

When Korda walked off the 18th green following her round, she told a small group of media that she was headed back to work.

"I'm going to go and practice and see where it takes me," she said.

Korda is seeking her third career major.