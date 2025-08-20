MISSISSAUGA - Alena Sharp isn't done just yet.

The 44-year-old is playing in her 20th CPKC Women's Open this week at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club. Although Sharp has been through some rough seasons the past couple of years, she feels her time on the LPGA Tour isn't over.

"I thought maybe this would be my last year. Well, I don't want to end like this, but I still have a few events left," she said at a news conference on Wednesday, noting that next year she would qualify for the senior tour. "I want to get better every day. I still love the game. Maybe don't love the travel as much as I used to because it tires me out more, but I still love to play.

"I think you get a sign and I'm just not ready to go done yet."

Sharp made her Women's Open debut 21 years ago at Legends on the Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ont., and she still remembers playing a practice round with World Golf Hall of Famer Juli Inkster of the United States and getting to play alongside Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Gail Graham of Vanderhoof, B.C.

"I played the Epson Tour a few week ago and it was an event with the senior tour and Epson," said Sharp. "Again, played a practice round with Juli Inkster, saw Gail Graham, saw a lot of people that as a rookie I was playing with.

"They looked like they were having fun. Didn't look as cutthroat, playing 6,000 yards, probably can't hit driver very much. It's a nice option to keep things light."

Although Sharp says she doesn't really feel her age, being around "all the young kids" on the LPGA Tour sometimes underscores how long she's been playing.

There are 16 Canadians in the field at this year's national open, including 10 amateurs either trying to reach the NCAA or already playing U.S. collegiate golf.

Sixteen-year-old Anna Huang of Vancouver will be in a group with Sharp on Thursday and Friday. Huang turned pro in January.

Twenty-three-year-old Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ont., is the second-highest ranked Canadian on the LPGA Tour this season. She's 137th on the tour, behind No. 53 Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont.

"I think we're really lucky with the support we get from Golf Canada," said Grewal. "We have a great program and I'm excited to see so many up and coming amateurs and young pros now.

"I think Canadian golf is headed in a great direction, so definitely excited to see more Canadians come out and I hope in the future we will have some more girls on the LPGA."

Sharp, Huang, Grewal and Henderson will be joined by fellow pros Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., and Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Amateurs Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C., Calgary's Aphrodite Deng, Toronto's Vanessa Borovilos, Michelle Xing of Richmond Hill, Joline Truong of Mississauga, Calgary's Tillie Claggett, Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont., Ruihan Wang of Markham, Ont., and Celina Yeo of London, Ont., are also in the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.