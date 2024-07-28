Henderson charges up leaderboard with 68 in final round at CPKC Women's Open

Canadian Brooke Henderson closed with a 4-under-par 68 in the final round of the CPKC Women's Open in Calgary on Sunday.

The 26-year-old played her strongest round on Sunday, where she suffered only one bogey, on the par-4 seven, against five birdies.

Her driving was her strength in the final round, as she landed 11 fairways of 14 - a category in which she struggled heavily on Friday and Saturday (five and seven out of 14, respectively).

After the bogey on seven, she wrapped her first nine with consecutive birdies on eight and nine before a clean back nine that held two birdies - on 14 and 16 - and no bogeys.

Henderson entered the day in 18th place and moved into a tie for eighth place at 6-under-par overall with the leader still on the course.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native opened the tournament with an even-par 72 on Thursday, followed up with a 73 on Friday and fired a 69 on Saturday.

Henderson won the event in 2018, becoming the first Canadian to win her national open since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973.

The next stop for Henderson will be representing Canada at the Olympics in France - the women's competition is scheduled to tee off on August 7.

Leader: Ryu Hae-ran, -13

Henderson: -6, T8

Here is a hole-by-hole look at her final round:

Hole 1 (Par 5): Par (-2)

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par (-2)

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par (-2)

Hole 4 (Par 5): Birdie (-3)

Hole 5 (Par 3): Par (-3)

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par (-3)

Hole 7 (Par 4): Bogey (-2)

Hole 8 (Par 4): Birdie (-3)

Hole 9 (Par 3): Birdie (-4)

Hole 10 (Par 4): Par (-4)

Hole 11 (Par 4): Par (-4)

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par (-4)

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par (-4)

Hole 14 (Par 5): Birdie (-5)

Hole 15 (Par 5): Par (-5)

Hole 16 (Par 4): Birdie (-6)

Hole 17 (Par 3): Par (-6)

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par (-6)