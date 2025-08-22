After even-par opening round Thursday, Brooke Henderson surged in contention Friday at the CPKC Women's Open.

Henderson posted a 5-under 66 with six birdies on the day at the Mississagua Golf and Country Club, ending her round sitting in a tie for fifth on the leaderboard. She was outside the top 30 when play began Friday morning.

The Smith Falls, Ont. native was as high as 3-over on the back nine in her opening round Thursday before finding three late birdies and continued that success Friday.

Akei Iwai of Japan leads the lone LPGA Tour stop in Canada at 9-under, while amateur Aphrodite Deng was tied with Henderson as the low Canadian ahead of her Friday afternoon tee time at 5-under.

Henderson has struggled to find her form this season with just one top 10 through 17 starts, but said Tuesday she believes her game is rounding into form.

"I feel like I've been saying it for a really long time," said Henderson, who finished tied for 23rd in Portland last week. "You're probably getting annoyed with it a little bit, but I am definitely trending in the right direction and it is super close to being really good again, which is really exciting."

The 27-year-old is a 13-time winner on the LPGA, including taking the Canadian title in 2018. Her last win came back in January 2023 and her world ranking has slipped to No. 58.