MISSISSAUGA - Japan's Akie Iwai is the clubhouse leader in the second round of the CPKC Women's Open.

She held a two-stroke lead heading into play on Friday morning and shot a 2-under 69 to stay ahead of the pack.

Australia's Minjee Lee fired a 5-under 66 and Ireland's Leona Maguire shot a 1-under 70 to share second after the morning wave two shots back of Iwai.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., stormed 31 spots up the leaderboard after shooting a 66 to crack the top 10 at 5-under overall.

The projected cut line at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club is even-par 71.

Calgary's Aphrodite Deng, a 15-year-old amateur, was the low Canadian after the first round. She teed off in the afternoon wave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.