ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Jasmine Suwannapura birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and the top spot Friday on a leaderboard crowded with Arkansas Razorbacks in the LPGA Tour's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Opening in gusty morning conditions at Pinnacle Country Club, Suwannapura played the back nine in 5-under 30, closing with the birdies on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th.

“We just have fun out there,” said Suwannapura, the 31-year-old Thai player with two career LPGA Tour victories. “Keep the momentum going. We literally play with the wind today. Got pretty gusty, too.”

Former University of Arkansas star Maria Fassi was a shot back with Liqi Zeng, Carlota Ciganda and Ashleigh Buhai. Fassi, from Mexico, capped her college career with the 2019 NCAA individual title.

“To have some of the current Razorbacks be on the tee there in the morning was very special,” Fassi said. “For me, it was a great day.”

One of those current Arkansas players on the tee with Fassi — Maria Marin of Colombia — found herself on the leaderboard near Fassi, too, after a 65.

“For me to be here is like a privilege,” Marin said. “Of course, I work really, really hard all season last year to be here and to get the exemption. It’s just great.”

Alena Sharp of Hamilton is tied for ninth at 5-under, three shots back of the leader. Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ont., is tied for 27th at 3-under. Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., is tied for 77th at even par.

Suwannapura is 110th in the world ranking. She won her last tour title in 2019, teaming with Cydney Clanton in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

“I think it’s everybody's game tomorrow,” Suwannapura said. “I know a lot of girls out here going to go low. I hope I can go low the next two days. We’ll see what happens.”

The 18-year-old Zeng, from China, had five straight birdies on Nos. 14-18 on her first nine. Yu Liu and Dottie Ardina matched Marin at 65.

Gaby Lopez, another former Arkansas star from Mexico, topped the group at 66.

“Everyone is here for the Razorback Nation,” Lopez said.

Victorious Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis, yet another former Arkansas player, was at 69. She won the 2014 event.

Defending champion Haeran Ryu shot 69. Lilia Vu, the No. 2 player in the world ranking, had a double bogey and three bogeys in a 71.

